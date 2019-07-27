VDC member shoots self in Ramban, hospitalised

A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member attempted suicide by shooting himself with a 303 rifle in Ramban district on Saturday, police said.

They said that Surjeet Singh (37) son of Dharm Singh of Kanthi Village was injured after he made an abortive bid on life with a 303 rifle.

“He was taken to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu after preliminary treatment,” police said, adding the condition of the injured VDC is critical.

Police have seized the weapon the VDC attempted suicide with and have taken up further investigation.