Vehicular traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after eight hours

Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored after remaining suspended for eight hours as authorities cleared the mudslide in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu.

The mudslide had hit the highway near Shabanbass area of Banihal early this morning leading to the suspension of traffic on the road.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic, which was scheduled from Srinagar towards Jammu today, was restored after eight hours after the mudslide was cleared by the highway authorities.