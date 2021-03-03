Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:32 AM

Vehicular traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after eight hours

The mudslide had hit the highway near Shabanbass area of Banihal early this morning leading to the suspension of traffic on the road.
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:32 AM
Mohammad Taskeen/GK
Mohammad Taskeen/GK

Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored after remaining suspended for eight hours as authorities cleared the mudslide in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu.

The mudslide had hit the highway near Shabanbass area of Banihal early this morning leading to the suspension of traffic on the road. 

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

An official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic, which was scheduled from Srinagar towards Jammu today, was restored after eight hours after the mudslide was cleared by the highway authorities.

Tagged in , ,
Related News