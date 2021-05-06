Vehicular traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway resumed Thursday morning after remaining closed for weekly repairs and maintenance on Wednesday.

Light motor vehicles plied on both sides whereas load carriers carrying essentials were allowed to move towards Kashmir Thursday afternoon on the highway.

Despite light rain that started in the evening at isolated places in the district, highway remained open although road was slippery. Operators were advised by the traffic police to remain cautious while driving on the highway.

Traffic police had deployed extra personnel on the highway for monitoring and regulation of traffic movement on the highway.

While talking to Greater Kashmir Traffic Control Unit National Highway Ramban informed highway is open traffic plying normally without any hindrance or blockade on highway.

Earlier in the morning Srinagar bound vehicles were stopped at Nagrota Udhampur for a brief period.

Meanwhile traffic police headquarter Srinagar /Jammu issued advisory for Friday stated that subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (Passenger) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Cut off timing fixed for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) 5am to12 pm & from Jakhen (Udhampur) 6am to 1pm.

No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

After clearing LMVs only stranded HMVs/Load Carriers vehicles between Nashri and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.

Security Forces are advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.