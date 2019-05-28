Video of ambulance loading furniture goes viral; CMO assures action against BMO Kishtwar

A video of a government hospital ambulance loading furniture from a shop in Kishtwar district went viral on Tuesday forcing authorities to initiate disciplinary action against the Block Medical Officer (BMO) concerned.

In the video possibly shot from Main Market, Dak Bunglow, Kishtwar, an ambulance is seen loading tables, chairs and other furniture items in the afternoon hours.

The video has become trendy on social sites Facebook and Twitter as it is getting thousands of shares and retweets.

When contacted, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Abdul Majeed told Greater Kashmir that the ambulance belongs to BMO Kishtwar and the latter has admitted that he used the ambulance for carrying furniture and other material today.

He said, “Disciplinary action shall be taken against the BMO Kishtwar if he fails to explain why he used the ambulance for carrying furniture.”