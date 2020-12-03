Voter lists not provided to contesting candidates in Doda, alleges JKNPP

Alleging mismanagement by the district administration Doda in preparation of DDC elections, JKNPP today alleged that none of the contesting candidates of Bhadarwah east and west constituencies, which are going to polls tomorrow are being provided with the necessary voter lists.

JKNPP district president and contesting candidate from Bhaderwah west Neeraj Singh Manhas alleged this while addressing a press conference here on Thursday afternoon.

“Only 14 hours are left for polling to get under way but despite repeated request to the BDO Bhadarwah and other concerned officers of the election cell, none of the 23 candidates are being provided with the Voter lists,” said Neeraj Singh Manhas, contesting candidate.

Manhas while alleging that election cell has made mockery of the democratic process, demanded that election commission should take cognizance and an inquiry should be initiated immidiatly.

“There is something fishy and perhaps district administration is not only harassing the contesting candidates but also trying to help the ruling party by throwing all set norms to the winds,” alleged Manhas saying that this attitude of District administration will not be tolerated and we will raise our voice against this discrimination.