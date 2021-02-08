Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Reasi,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:57 AM

Woman goes to apply for Aadhaar, gets murdered

Representational Image
A 45-year-old woman identified as Babli Devi wife of Thakkar Dass of Salal—who worked in a private school at Reasi was killed by a man at Salal during an argument over not making an Aadhaar card.

Reasi Police have arrested the accused who was identified as Parveen Singh—who runs a Khidmatcentre at Salal.

Police had taken the body into their custody and after post mortem handed it over to her legal heirs for last rites.

Reasi police had registered a case in this regard at PS Reasi and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile the family of the victim has demanded a probe into the incident and demanded punishment to the culprit.

Station House Officer, Reasi, Sumit Sharma told Greater Kashmir over phone that the accused and the victim had an argument over issuance of Aadhaar card along the roadside in Salal, Reasi. “Their argument turned ugly and the accused started abusing the victim after she accused him of delaying the issuance of the Adhaar card for reasons known to him. However, the accused lost his temperament and hit her with some object lying along the roadside,” the SHO said. He said Police are investigating the case and further details would be shared shortly.

