Woman killed, 4 injured in road accidents

A woman was killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents, here in Reasi district on Monday.

Reports said that a bus, HR37E 7777, collided with a scooty, JK02BW 1661, near the Shrine Board Office on the Jammu-Katra road. As a result, a woman who was riding the scooty was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Kour @Mannu from Matyal, Katra, while the injured has been identified as Prem Kumar from Residency Road, Jammu.

The injured was shifted to Community Health Centre, Katra, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Meanwhile, a car, JK02AG 9387, rammed into an electric pole near Sula Park, Reasi. Subsequently, the car rolled down the road.

In the accident, three people sustained injuries. They have been identified as 30-year-old Jagdish, 80-year-old Faqir Chand and his wife Shivi Devi.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital, Reasi, where they were undergoing treatment when last reports poured in.

Police have started investigating both the incidents.