Woman killed, husband injured in Doda accident

In a tragic road incident, a middle aged woman was killed, her husband received serious injuries while another person went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into Chenab at Gharsoo area of Doda on Sunday.

According to police, a Wagon-R ( DL9CP-9813) was on its way from Jammu to Panshai when its driver lost control over the steering at Gharsoo area on Batote-Kishtwar NH-244 and the vehicle rolled down into river Chenab.

Police, Chenab rescuers and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted elderly couple to the Associated Hospital GMC Doda, where doctors declared the woman as brought dead. Police said that another person, who was also travelling in the car, was still missing.

When contacted Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Doda, Dr Yudhvir Singh said that two elderly persons were brought here, one of them (a woman) was brought dead, while her husband was in critical condition with head injury.

“The deceased has been identified as Bakela Devi, 48, wife of Lekh Raj resident of Panshai, Doda, while her husband Lekh Raj, 65, son of Hari Lal is seriously injured,” Dr Yudhvir informed.

However, rescue operation was going on to trace the missing person.