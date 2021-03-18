Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 3:25 PM

Young motorcyclist killed after hit by truck in J&K's Banihal

Stock Photo of Abid Ahmad Lone

A 20-year-old biker was killed after hit by a truck in an alleged hit-and-run accident near Rattan Bass area of Banihal area of Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar highway Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased youth as Abid Ahmed Lone, 20, son of Abdul Salam Lone of Tantraypora Doligam in Banihal.

SHO Banihal, Nayeem ul Haq told Greater Kashmir that soon after the accident, Lone was rushed to emergency hospital Banihal where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck escaped from the spot leaving the truck at the spot, Nayeem said adding a manhunt has been launched to trace him and the truck seized by the police.

