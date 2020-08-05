Youth drowns in Ramban rivulet

A man drowned in a rivulet in Ramsu area while taking a bath on Wednesday.

A police official identified the deceased as Jaffar Ahmed, 26, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Panchal, Ukhral. The official said a group of youth was taking bath in the rivulet when Ahmed slipped in the rivulet and drowned.

Following the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and fished out Ahmed. He was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared him brought dead.

Station House Officer (SHO), Ramsu police station, Anayat Hussain while confirming the incident said the body was handed over to the legal heirs after conduct of the postmortem and other legal formalities.