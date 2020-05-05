Youth held for uploading 'hate comment' on social media

Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from here for allegedly uploading “hate comment” on social media.

An official said the youth was arrested by police from police station Dhramkund. SSP Ramban, Hasseb Ur Rehman after receiving information from Cyber Ccell of J&K about the youth uploading hate comment on his Facebook account, the police registered an FIR and arrested the youth from Udhampur where he was residing temporarily.

The accused has been identified as Rattan Singh of Sumber village here.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban, Nazim Zia Khan said some anti-social element want to disturb the communal harmony by posting objectionable comments against one particular community, on social.

In this regard an FIR (No 06 /2020) has been registered at police station Dhramkund and investigation taken up.