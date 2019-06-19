Youth slips into Chenab river, feared drowned

In a tragic incident, a youth slipped into the Chenab river at Bhandarkoot in Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening.
According to reports, 22-year-old Manit Kumar from Bhata Palmar area of Kishtwar, reportedly slipped into Chenab at Bhandarkoot, while he was on way to Kishtwar.
A rescue operation has been started to trace out the youth, but the youth remained untraceable when last reports came in.
On being contacted, District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana said, “After receiving information, SDRF, Red Cross Volunteers, Ababeel Volunteers, Police, CO 11RR, SHO Kishtwar have been on the job to trace out the drowned youth. I have also requested army to send some experts to help in the rescue operation.”