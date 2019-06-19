Youth slips into Chenab river near Kishtwar, feared drowned

Chenab Valley
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 6:48 PM

Rescuers try to search for the body of drowned youth

In a tragic incident, a youth slipped into the Chenab river at Bhandarkoot in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Manit Kumar (22)S/o Yog Raj R/o Bhata Palmar area of Kishtwar, reportedly slipped into River Chenab at Bhandarkoot, while he was on way to Kishtwar.

A rescue operation has been started to trace out the youth but when the last reports came in.

When contacted, DDC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said: “After receiving information, SDRF, Red Cross Volunteers, Ababeel Volunteers, Police , CO 11RR, SHO Kishtwar are on the job to trace out the drowned youth. I have also requested army to send some experts to help in the rescue operation.”

