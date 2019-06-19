Youth slips into Chenab river near Kishtwar, feared drowned

Also Read | Lorry with three people on board plunges into Chenab river

In a tragic incident, a youth slipped into the Chenab river at Bhandarkoot in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Manit Kumar (22)S/o Yog Raj R/o Bhata Palmar area of Kishtwar, reportedly slipped into River Chenab at Bhandarkoot, while he was on way to Kishtwar.

Also Read | 3 feared dead as Tipper plunges into Chenab

A rescue operation has been started to trace out the youth but when the last reports came in.

When contacted, DDC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said: “After receiving information, SDRF, Red Cross Volunteers, Ababeel Volunteers, Police , CO 11RR, SHO Kishtwar are on the job to trace out the drowned youth. I have also requested army to send some experts to help in the rescue operation.”