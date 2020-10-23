City, Today's Paper
2-day symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' concludes

A two-day national symposium-cum-exhibition on “Memories of 22 October 1947” organized by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology (NMI) of Ministry of Culture concluded here today in which speakers deliberated on various aspects and chronology of the historical event.

Raghvendra Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Prof Manvi Seth, Dean, National Museum Institute, New Delhi were present on the occasion.

The speakers highlighted the significance of October 22 by commemorating the people who sacrificed their lives to defend Kashmir and its people. They emphasized for the need to make people aware about the actual happenings by bringing forth counter narratives.

Many of the prominent speakers including leading academicians, historians, defence personnel and scholars presented their ideas and concept papers on this subject.

