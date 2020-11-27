Mirwaiz Umar's uncle Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan passes away

Octogenarian member of Mirwaiz family, Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan, who was the elder brother of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and the uncle of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, passed away today after a brief illness.

The deceased was a resident of Kursoo Rajbagh. He was the grandson of Mirwaiz Moulana Ateequllah Shah and the elder son of Moulvi Muhammad Amin.

“He was a pious, noble, kind-hearted and a man of character who spent his life in a much humble way. Due to prevailing COVID restrictions there will no condolence meeting or gathering at the house of the deceased,” a family member said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan.

“The duo prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased and much needed fortitude to the entire bereaved household of Mirwaizaan in particular the nephew of deceased Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq in their hour of grief,” NC spokesperson said in a statement.

NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Mubarak Gul besides Salman Ali Sagar, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also condoled the demise and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved family.

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Moulv Ali Mohammad Jan.

In a condolence message, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the Mirwaiz family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. “The deceased was a pious soul who was known for his humility, compassion and kind-hearted behaviour among one and all,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani also condoled the demise.

“The deceased was a pious man with human heart and religious leader who has served the Kashmiri people under various shades,” Wani said praying for peace to the departed soul.

Jamiat-e-Hamdaniya chairman Mirwaiz Molvi Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani and its spokesperson Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi also condoled the demise.