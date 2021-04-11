Editorial | A world worth living

This planet is finally one large human society that is based on universal values. An individual anywhere in the world is only a part of this large family. Similarly any single society anywhere in the world cannot dissociate itself from the rest of the humanity. As long as human relations thrive the life is secure on the planet. But in case there are disruptions in these relations everything is put to risk. If this thinking makes the bedrock of the existence of human societies on this planet, we need to seriously act to harmonise the human relation at different levels of interaction and ensure that no conflict turns into a violent contest. Though in the present world we have deadly conflicts dotting the globe, it is incumbent on the global leadership to search for means to resolve them. We must never forget that when it looks like that a conflict may never yield to a solution, some breakthrough happens.

The recent political history amply demonstrates this. Sometimes things surprise pleasantly. When it was close to a deadly confrontation, and the world thought that a nuclear war was finally a matter of time, Cuban crisis started defusing. Many decades later when the men on the helm of affairs on both the sides, USA and the then USSR, met, it was revealed to them that how close the two sides had actually come to a nuclear confrontation. Similarly in the Vajpayee era when India mobilised its troops on borders in a massive way, the military confrontation between Indian and Pakistan seemed very close. But then the tensions defused and the two countries stared warming to each other. Another example is breaking of ice between North and South Korea recently. What was panning out as a global confrontation, suddenly took a turn that surprised all. These are the moments when hope defeats pessimism. This hope is a permanent guide to all the leaders across the globe.