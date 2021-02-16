Editorial | Back to school

Howsoever grave the challenges life has its own way to make a headway. That is true for an individual as well as a collectivity. Mankind has seen challenges that were thought of in the beginning as insurmountable. But finally we conquered the summits and created new worlds for ourselves. Ours has been a long journey and it will continue till the human race is on the face of this planet. The recent challenge that was took the mankind by surprise, and made the wheels of life come to a total halt, was covid 19. Within a matter of days the entire world was engulfed by the pandemic and none knew where it would lead us to. There were some initial decisions by the governments around the globe that were taken in haste, all in the interests of human life. But as it was found hurting economy, bringing pressure to all members of society, the ways to relax the lockdown were devised. Now we have reached a stage where one by one things are opening up and the flow of life is again getting back to normal. The last thing that remained was the education institutions. But now those also are beginning to open up.

Our reservations and fears about this decision of opening up the schools may not be all ill placed, but the fact of the matter is that we want them opened up. It is only when all the activities of life resume that the engine of economy will start. The way this pandemic hit economy, it is extremely important that everything is done to make economic levers move. In the overall economic landscape schools have their own importance. So we must look at these decisions from a wider perspective. However, it is extremely important that the opening up of schools is done in a manner that it doesn’t impact adversely life and health of the students. But at the same time it is to be conducted in a manner that it infuses confidence in us that we can now go past the restrictions imposed by this pandemic. The most crucial thing in that is to observe the protocol, and stay alert.