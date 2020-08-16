Editorial | Chasing a mirage

At a time when job market has undergone a terrible shattering, the global ramifications of the loss of livelihood are yet to unfold fully. If the situation remains unchanged, or if there is further downslide, one can imagine what will be the aftershocks. The global scale of unemployment, and its effects, are now discussed world over. But for us the situation in JK is even worse, and we need to brace up for the challenge before things literally collapse. If the rest of the world is faced with the challenge of the pandemic, J&K is crushed under the weight of twin troubles. One, the pandemic, and another the long drawn instability in terms of politics and governance. In this situation the people of this hapless piece of earth are reeling under an unimaginable pressure of an uncertainty, that is only compounded by the present pandemic. In this scenario when the normal processes of recruitment have also come to a halt, one can only imagine the amount of hardships people are faced with.

On the one hand there is a talk of reaching out to the youth of this region in terms of addressing their needs, but on the other the creations of new jobs has almost come to a naught. The youth of J&K today are an unfortunate lot to have faced such terrible times. Given the circumstances the space for private entrepreneurship has squeezed, no worthwhile investments are coming from anywhere, the traditional sectors of tourism and handicraft are down and out, and on top of it no new recruitments are happening. In this backdrop when it is stated that development would be given precedence, one can genuinely ask questions about the development of human resource. After all material development and human development are tied to each other. The upshot of the matter is that it is the foremost duty of any government to ensure that jobs are created for the employed youth. One can understand that there are limits to the creation of jobs within the government departments, but the posts lying vacant can be filled up. What can also be done is to ensure that local businesses and J&K based private enterprise is provided with a conducive atmosphere so that more jobs are created.