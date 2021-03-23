Editorial | Each drop counts

Water is increasingly becoming a matter of global attention. It is not just in terms of the commonly understood importance of this natural wealth, but there is more to it than we drink. We all know that life is not possible on this earth without water. Our search for life elsewhere, most recently on Mars, is all contingent on the discovery of water. Here on earth the importance of water is growing, owing to the receding glaciers, the shrinking water bodies, and the water table at many places going further down. On the other hand we need more water for irrigation, for power generation and for a host of other purposes, not to forget the basic function of water for humans and other forms of life. Looking at this, the global leadership is getting very serious about the harvesting of water, and finding all the means to stop the wastage of this precious resource.

The contest over this resource is growing to an extent that the oft repeated line that the next world war will be fought over water seems to come so close to reality. In this situation it is all the more important that we save water in all the ways it is possible. The government needs to take this matter up on a war footing, and the people in general need to understand that it is for the sake of the future generations that we need to take care of the water bodies. We need to desist from polluting rivers, lakes, and ponds. We need to adopt the ways of washing, dishing, drinking, and irrigating that are efficient. Finally each drop counts. To this end we also need to harvest the rain water. The concerned government departments need to undertake massive public awareness campaigns to popularise the efficient use of water, and also the methods to harvest rain water. This all is needed to save life on earth. If we fail, it means we are killing the future generation before it is born.