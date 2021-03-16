Editorial | Huge challenge up ahead

It is a constant, and ever difficult, struggle for all the states around the globe to generate more jobs for the increasing number of educated youth. With the spread of education, and growth of professional courses, there are hundreds of thousands of people to be accommodated in various streams each year. For any government it is not possible to create as many opportunities as can accommodate all the educated youth. So to create more jobs emphasis was laid on outside the government spaces. That was the reason for a vigorous emphasis on flourishing private sector. In India too, the growth of private sector witnessed a revolutionary fillip with the market liberalisation of 1990s. Ever since, there was a consistent flourishing of the private sector, and it formed the mainstay of employment in India. J&K also benefitted from this liberalisation drive in its own way. But with a crisis like covid pandemic this sector has taken a vicious beating. We have never seen such a widespread loss of jobs.

The effects of this tumult can been seen in every corner, as people in the length and breadth of India lost jobs. Facing this job loss is a real challenge for the central government, and the state governments in India. As efforts are being made to lift the economy form the depths it has suck into because of this pandemic, it is an imperative to take special policy decisions about the private sector. There is a dire need that this sector is made strong, and the rules of working in this sector are brought closer to that of the government sector. In fact government can revolutionise the employment sector if it does a meaningful handholding of the private sector. If the employees engaged in this sector are made secure through social security measures, it would go a long way in a positive social transformation. It will impart stability to the society, and contribute to the well being of lakhs of families. The political leadership at all levels in India need to think seriously about this, and bring about the much needed changes in the employment scenario.