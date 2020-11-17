Editorial | Left to fend for themselves

One of the basic facilities, arranged by the states all over the world for the citizens, is the healthcare. It’s is no privilege, it’s a fundamental right. The understanding of healthcare as a basic right of the citizens puts all the states under a popular pressure that the facilities should be available to all, without any discrimination. But what about the people living in areas that remain cut off for months together during adverse weather. They are literally left to fend for themselves. Not to speak of routine ailments, they are at the mercy of God even in medical emergencies. Those living in cities and towns might wonder if there are any areas that are thrown into practical isolation during winter months in this age of modern technology. The fact of the matter is that there are people who live in such areas that remain cut off for months together, and no one is there to take care of them.

The story of some families who left their villages just to escape the harsh winter months, and address the medical emergencies, like child birth, is an eye opener for those at the helm. In this age and time we still have villages that are not connected to the district headquarters through a dependable road. For example, the twin valleys of Marwa and Warwan, comprising over forty villages, are not yet connected to the district headquarters of Kishtwar. On the other side these villages were connected to the Kokernag areas, through which they could travel to the Anantnag district headquarter; but that road also remains closed for almost half the year, hence throwing these villages into complete isolation. Imagine if these people face any medical emergency what could they do. That is the reason that some people try to migrate from these areas during winter months, and put up in rented accommodations in South Kashmir. But this is not an easy option for them. It entails an economic burden. Since most of the people living in this region are extremely poor they are subject to unimaginable hardships during this migration.