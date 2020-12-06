Editorial | Monitoring Glaciers

At a global level we have seen a rising concern over the large scale climate change. These changes are so dangerous that swathes of populated areas can be inundated for good. Not just this, a rise in temperatures by some degrees can make life hell in already hot regions of the globe. Hence the concerns over the climate change are getting a global attention. The climate conferences, where the economic and political powers of the world meet and discuss matters, is an indication of how serious the matters are. Though there are issues of industrial preferences related to the major powers that is coming in the way of some radical shifts in the pattern of production and treatment of natural assets, but there is a underlining consensus over the seriousness of the matter at hand. Sooner or later the world will find some way of dealing with the problems of pollution, and receding of natural assets like glaciers. Till the time the bottlenecks are removed we should follow the guidelines, and the rules that are in place. Finally it is for the good of the mankind if we can save the world from any climate change induced disaster. Even a small initiative at a local level can have a bigger effect. For a place like Kashmir that is bountiful in water resources the immediate concern is to save our glaciers, and thus avoid any major crisis to happen in future.

We have seen in the last few years that the issue of receding glaciers has got good coverage in the media. The local experts have been warning us time and again that our glaciers are receding and it can inflict a catastrophic damage to our water resources. This would adversely change the pattern of agriculture and also the water cycle. Already we have seen a change in the weather pattern, and also the temperatures, in last some years. Now, that is a warning shot and we must get serious about it. The news that Kashmir University gets Centre for Excellence for Glacial Studies is noteworthy. One can expect that the studies undertaken in this project make some real difference on the ground.