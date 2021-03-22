Editorial | Non-observance of SoPs

Finally there is some action from the authorities to ensure that people observe the standard protocols to minimise the spread of this disease that has now consumed a year of all human population around the globe. Here in Kashmir we saw that initially people were very scary of the disease, and would restrict themselves to houses by not moving out without some valid reason. The government enforced lockdown also created an atmosphere where the sense of danger was heightened. Although that had its own downside, but it did help in sensitising people about the threat at hand. But with time we seem to have forgotten that there is a thing like corona virus that still lives amidst us. Our interactions are just like pre covid times. We gather the same way, and refuse even to maintain a distance. We travel in public transport without wearing a mask.

The result of all this is a renewed uptick in the covid cases. In other areas, beyond J&K, and even beyond India, we have seen that the new variants of the virus have created problems and governments are getting serious about enforcing SoPs to ensure that the spread of the disease is checked. Here in Kashmir we have seen the authorities coming into action and doing on spot testing of those found not wearing masks. It is extremely important that we don’t take is so lightly. The least that needs to be done is to wear a mask while moving out and meeting people. It doesn’t take too much to observe this precautionary measure, but its dividends are huge. We must keep in mind that if the disease spreads it will force the authorities to implement restrictions on the movement of people. And in case that happens the economy that is barely floating would suffer another beating. This time we may not endure the loss. If such a situation has to be avoided we must observe the SoPs and contribute in fighting this pandemic in the most cost effective manner.