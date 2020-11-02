Editorial | One human race

Human history is a repository of surprises. When pessimism laid siege to human imagination, and there was no light at the end of a tunnel, suddenly there was a flash and everything was bathing in light. When it was close to a lethal confrontation, and the world thought that a deadly clash was finally a matter of time, crisis started defusing. In our recent history we saw how the USA and the USSR came close to a direct confrontation, and it seemed that annihilation was near. But then something happened and the crisis was averted. Similarly in the Indian sub-continent we came close to war many a time in recent past but then the better sense prevailed and mankind was saved from a catastrophe. The tensions defused and the countries in the region had a sigh of relief. What brings these incidents to mind is that for some time now the world is plunging into crisis after crisis and it looks like it is heading towards some major catastrophe.

These are the moments when the hope seems sinking. At this time one starts thinking of some divine intervention that can salvage mankind. This is the time when people would like to ask tough question to the global leaders whose thinking and actions matter the most. Why can’t the leadership at the global level take serious steps to solve the problems that the world is currently facing. Is it imperative that a conflict should turn violent, and unleash devastation? After all there must be ways to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner and save human lives. This world is connected like never before. Any wrong turn anywhere in the world can have dangerous impact on the entire globe. So for all the countries and the transnational organisations it is time to get really serious about resolving the differences. Rather than thinking about blocks and alliances the global leadership needs to think in terms of one world and one human race.