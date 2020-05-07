Editorial | Ramadan: the month of Qur'an & Furqan

Fasting for self-restraint, seeking guidance from Qur’an, the Holy Book that descended during the month of Ramadan and exercising judgement between right and wrong, good and bad forms the essence of the Holy Month of Ramadan as enshrined in Surah Baqarah:

‘’Ramadan is the (month) in which was send down the Qur’an, as a guide to the mankind, also clear (Signs) for guidance and judgement (between right and wrong). So every one of you who is present (at his home) during that month should spent it in fasting, but if anyone is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed period (should be made up) by days later. Allah intends every facility for you; He does not want to put you to difficulties. (He wants you) to complete the prescribed period, and to glorify Him in that He has guided you; and perchance ye shall be grateful’’. (2:185)

The exceptions made of those who may not fast are marked; anyone in a state of illness is exempted, as is anyone on a journey. However, the number of day, the period missed may be made later. This marks the grace of Allah (SwT) Who does not want put an additional strain on the incapacitated. Nor does He want a break in routine, so anyone who has to undertake a journey may do it.

Ramadan is meant to be a month for seeking guidance from Holy Qur’an, the month of many blessing was specially chosen for its descent. The guidance leads us to the path of ‘Furqan’ the Qur’anic idiom noted in the related Holy Verse. ‘Furqan’ denotes the state of mind, wherein we are able to judge between right and wrong, good and bad, sacred and profane, moral and immoral. Ramadan is thus the month of intense spiritual exercise, the crowing month of the lunar year.