Editorial | Towards mass vaccination

If there is a disease there must be treatment for it. The engine of medical science moves on this basic belief. There were times when some diseases were considered as incurable and a person hit by such a disease was considered as waiting for death. The minute anyone would cone to know that the disease has struck, it would sound like a death knell. But as the research in medical science grew mankind could find treatment to those diseases, and now a simple vaccine is a permanent defence against many such diseases. This way some of the diseases were almost eradicated, and many were curbed efficiently. The link between the medical research and the people at large, who benefit from such research, is the healthcare institution that ensures that the outcome of research finally reaches a common person. It is here that the role of governments world over, particularly the departments that are concerned with community health, becomes crucial.

The efficiency with which these departments work finally determines the output. In case of covid pandemic the initial days were of absolute helplessness, but with time the research started showing some forward movement. As the trials for the vaccine were rolled out the hope grew that we were closer to getting a vaccine to immunise the entire population. And then the day came when the vaccine was finally inoculated. With the initial hiccups the Pharma giants were allowed to roll out programmes of vaccination. Today we are at a stage when in our part of the world major vaccination drives are in the offing. Here in J&K, in past few days the government has undertaken massive vaccination programmes. As per the reports a good number of people have got the first dose. At this stage it is important that all the misgivings about the vaccine, that were created in the beginning, should be effectively addressed. To this end the government needs to take up a proactive public awareness campaign so that the programme goes on unhindered. Once people are vaccinated it is possible that the life returns to the pre covid times. Yes, with a caveat; till then, and even afterwards we will have to observe the minimum safety guidelines.