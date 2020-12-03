Friday Focus | Falah—a state of felicity

Falah—a state of felicity denotes an ideal Muslim community, which is contended in every sense, and lives with attainment of all that is desirable, a community that is free of want, where there is fulfilment of physical need, leading to a state of mental poise, however there has to be a collective effort to attain physical and mental landmarks as enshrined in the Holy Verse:

‘’Let there arise out of you a band of people inviting to all that is good, enjoining what is right, and forbidding what is wrong; they are the ones to attain felicity’’ (4:104)

As enshrined people have to rise above petty issues and invite all and sundry to all what is good and right. Such a community has to divest itself of all that wrong, and ever and always tread the right path. Ideal Muslim community could be construed as one untroubled by conflict, a community which has got rid of its doubts. The community thus has risen to attain a state of prosperity, free from anxiety and disturbed state of mind, sure of its bearings, strong and united, by avoiding the pitfalls marked in the Holy Ayat to follow:

‘’Be not like those who are divided among themselves and fall into disputations after receiving Clear Signs; for them there is a dreadful Penalty—-‘’ (4:105)

What the Holy Ayat means by Clear Signs in enjoined in the preceding verse (4:104) of rising above disputations, above conflicts, and avoid division. Division brings about failure, misery, agony, anguish—a divided community not only witnesses failure on all fronts in this world, the penalty for it has to be borne hereafter, by one and all who contributed to it by remaining divided—there is a price to be paid for not reading, ‘Clear Signs’ and acting on them.