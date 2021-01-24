Nuke free world, finally!?

When the first atom bomb was dropped on a human habitat, Hiroshima, they called it ‘Little Boy’. Days after second one fell on another city of the same country, it was named ‘Fat Man.’ As if a computer game was being played! When the dust of war settled, the world woke up to the realisation that the clouds of horror are now hovering over the human skies, anytime, anywhere, it can be a downpour.

This was not an ordinary weapon, it meant total extinction. This realisation made individuals, organisations, institutions, even political, social and religious ideals to rise up and ask the nuclear armed states to abandon this weapon. It was a long, winding, and relentless struggle. In a power intoxicated, militarised world of super powers, it was not easy to be heard. But some voices could still sneak in.

The two super powers of the post WWII era entered into a sustained engagement over minimising the nuclear weapons. Thought it was mostly the dynamic of the Balance of Power, and Mutual Deterrence, that determined the course onwards. At the same time the global powers tried hard to dissuade the aspirants for nuclear capability. Though it yielded some success but some festering conflicts on the global map resulted into a nuclear race. That added numbers to the nuclear club, and the threat refused to go away. In fact many a time it was felt that the button may get pressed. Thank God, from that first horror in 1945, humans remained safe from this weapon.

Meanwhile the concerned people kept their struggle alive and kicking. Working in an atmosphere where states finally determine which weapons to have and how to achieve the capabilities to make them, these people worked tirelessly to realise the aim of a world free of nuclear weapons. Finally, a landmark stands crossed.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law. Although the dream of a nuclear free world is still far away it is a great day for those who are dedicated to achieving this end. It is “a really big day for international law, for the United Nations and for survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” One can hope that all the humanitarian projects aimed at achieving global peace are accomplished, sooner or later.