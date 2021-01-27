Schools: To open, or not

This pandemic has been a rollercoaster ride in many ways. Some time back the world thought that the spread was getting arrested, and it was time to resume normal activities, albeit in a phased manner. Then, not may weeks passed by, and there was an alarm of a second wave. Again a lockdown like condition was seen in some countries. Now, as the world is rolling out the drive for vaccination, hopes of a normal life getting resumed some time soon are returning.

Although the markets are now open, and offices are working, but schools are still closed. The time to take a decision about opening up schools is surely here. If the vaccination drive yields expected results we will have good chances of schools resuming their normal functioning. But all this depends upon how the contest between the virus and the vaccine pans out. For the authorities, who have to take a decision in this regard, it is not such an easy task. There are fears about the safety of the children, and then there are pressures to see the education back on track. Leaning overwhelmingly to one side is not a good idea.

It is good that the administration here is trying to seek suggestions from different quarters. We can also benefit from the best practices elsewhere in the world. In this case just a list of safety protocols to be observed by schools is not enough.

A strict, and regular, monitoring is a must. Additionally, the opening up of schools should be done in a phased manner, and no chance should be taken. In Kashmir we have the advantage of winter vacations. We still have over a month left. That gives us ample time to watch the situation and take an informed decision at the right moment.

Meanwhile, the school managements, teachers, and parents can be involved into an exercise aimed at sensitising all the stakeholders, about how we can open up the schools without putting the lives of our students at risk.