6 yrs on, USG machine, dental unit defunct at PHC Boniyar

For the past six year,s a dental unit and a USG machine are defunct at Boniyar Primary Health Centre (PHC) in this border town, causing hardships to patients.

A doctor said the authorities have failed to restore the equipment which had got damaged in 2014 floods. “Though we have repeatedly approached the health authorities and district administration, till date nothing has been done to repair or replace the machines,” the doctor said.

He said the patients were forced to travel to Baramulla to get the tests done at private clinics and that too at higher rates. Another doctor said the X-Ray machine at the centre was also “outdated.”

In a communication to Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Block Medical Officer Boniyar has written that the Centre lacks “basic machines and most of the equipment are outdated.”

Parvaiz Masoodi, BMO Boniyar said he has taken up the matter with the authorities. “We have been assured that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla Deeba Khan said they have procured the equipment for the Center. “The USG facility and dental chairs will be installed soon,” she said adding, the CBS Analyser and CR System have been installed recently.