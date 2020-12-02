643 admitted for COVID19 treatment in JK

The number of patients admitted for serious COVID19 symptoms in J&K has not come down with over 600 patients admitted currently. Meanwhile six persons died to the viral illness while 452 tested positive on Wednesday.

As per the official bulletin on COVID19, there are 4951 active cases as on date. These people had tested positive and are yet to recover and test negative. Most of the cases are isolated to a home owing to the protocol of home isolation of all asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases in J&K. However, 643 of them are admitted across the hospitals in J&K.

As per the data, 399 patients were admitted in Kashmir division, 306 on oxygen support and 67 without oxygen support. Nineteen persons were in intensive care units, seven of them on ventilators.

In Jammu division, 244 patients were admitted, 104 of them on oxygen support and 80 without oxygen support. In addition, 40 patients were in the Intensive Care Units in Jammu division, six of them on invasive ventilators.

Three COVID19 positive patients expired in J&K today. Three of them were from Jammu division and three from Kashmir division. The death toll here reached 1708, 1110 from Kashmir division.

Among the fresh cases, 258 were from Jammu division and 194 from Kashmir division. Most of the cases were from Jammu district – 127. In Udhampur, 57 cases came to fore today.

In Kashmir division, 81 cases were from Srinagar district, 25 from Baramulla and 21 from Budgam.

Travelers constituted 15 cases from Jammu and 11 from Kashmir division.