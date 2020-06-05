Anti-militancy operation in Kalakote called off

The ongoing anti-militancy operation in Mehari village of Rajouri’s Kalakote has been called off by security forces on Friday evening.

The operation started on Thursday afternoon after police and army started searches in the area on the basis of an input during which a militant hiding in a river channel fired which led to killing of a militant.

At around 11 pm, a body of militant was retrieved from the area with arms.

Police officials said on Friday morning, the militant’s body was shifted to Rajouri GMC Associated Hospital where post-mortem examination was conducted after which body was buried in an unknown location in the district by police with the help of local village heads.

Meanwhile, forces, including teams of army and police on Friday continued the combing operation in the area which was later called off in the evening hours.

However, Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in Mubarakh Pura village near Rajouri town on Friday morning and called it off in the evening .