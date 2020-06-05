Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 10:55 PM

Anti-militancy operation in Kalakote called off

Editor Online
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 10:55 PM
File Pic

The ongoing anti-militancy operation in Mehari village of Rajouri’s Kalakote has been called off by security forces on Friday evening.

The operation started on Thursday afternoon after police and army started searches in the area on the basis of an input during which a militant hiding in a river channel fired which led to killing of a militant.

Trending News

Pastoral nomads let down by Govt: NC

Kashmir fields echo with folk songs as farming season begins

In Uri village, authorities construct road, 'forget' to divert gushing stream

Turkish TV series a big hit in Kashmir; newborn named 'Ertugrul'

At around 11 pm, a body of militant was retrieved from the area with arms.

Police officials said on Friday morning, the militant’s body was shifted to Rajouri GMC Associated Hospital where post-mortem examination was conducted after which body was buried in an unknown location in the district by police with the help of local village heads.

Meanwhile, forces, including teams of army and police on Friday continued the combing operation in the area which was later called off in the evening hours.

Latest News

Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for 6 months

Students dismayed over CU's decision to hold exams amid corona pandemic

File Pic

How the Covid-19 testing is mismanaged

Covid 19: A New Normal

However, Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in Mubarakh Pura village near Rajouri town on Friday morning and called it off in the evening .

Related News