Athrout to set up 'Oxygen Sarai' for COVID patients

A charity organization of Kashmir – Athrout- has decided to set up ‘ Oxygen Sarai’ to provide the life saving medical oxygen supply to COVID patients.

“ As the country is grappling with the oxygen crisis, we thought let us prepare and set up a centre which will help medical supply facility for the COVID patients whose saturation level is low,” said Chairman, Athrout, Bashir Ahmad Nadvi.

“Currently we have 35 oxygen concentrators. In a day or two we get consignment of 25 oxygen concentrators and 25 high flow oxygen cylinders which will be installed at our centre. We have dedicated two halls for it where patients will be kept under the supervision of medicos,” Nadvi said.

“Though we have our doctors and paramedic staff, but still we will have deliberations with authorities. Most likely we will run it together. If the administration feels that hospitals under its domian is running out of beds, they can shift the patients to our centre,” he said.

He said that the thought of starting the oxygen centre in Kashmir came up after witnessing grim situation in other states due to the dearth of medical oxygen supply.

“ Currently we are providing oxygen concentrators to patients,” Nadvi. He said adding that the NGO is providing free Personal Protective Equipment kits, hand sanitizers, masks, and pulse oximeters to the family members of those in home-quarantine, and the attendants of the admitted COVID positive patients in Hospitals.

“We also run dialysis centres in which the majority of the patients receive free dialysis and others are provided dialysis at a reasonable cost,” he said.