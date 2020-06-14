Editor's Picks GK News Network Srinagar, June 15, 2020, 3:26 AMJune 14, 2020, 11:34 PM UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:34 PM Children's Page | Monday, 15 June 2020 GK News Network Srinagar, June 15, 2020, 3:26 AMJune 14, 2020, 11:34 PM UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:34 PM Trending News 3.2 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported BGSBU gets 20 seats for department of Biotechnology from Union Ministry of Science and Technology Police crack theft case within 4 days in Srinagar JKAP demands regularization of need-based, casual labourers