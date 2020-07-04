Civilian killing in Sopore: IGP assures probe

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Saturday assured investigation into the recent killing of Bashir Ahmad Khan in Sopore. However, the family is insisting on a judicial inquiry.

On Wednesday Bashir Ahmad Khan (65) of HMT Srinagar was killed after militants attacked CRPF personnel in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Pictures of the killed civilian’s three-year old grandson near his body went viral on social media, evoking outrage.

Quoting local eyewitnesses, Khan’s family says he was brought down from his car by CRPF personnel and shot dead, a charge denied by police.

On Saturday afternoon, Vijay Kumar along with SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal visited the family, assuring them of an impartial investigation into the killing.

“I visited the family to pay my condolences. I not only heard their grievances, but also cleared all aspects,” IGP Kashmir said. “I also assured an impartial investigation to the family,” he said, adding, “If the family wants to see CCTV footage of that incident, they can be shown.”

Farooq Ahmad Khan, elder son of the deceased, said that they demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

“We told the IGP that we don’t need employment or compensation. If they plead guilty, we will leave it there,” he said.

The wife of the deceased has retired as SI in J&K Police while his daughter is still serving in the department.