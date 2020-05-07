COVID19 helpline out of bounds amid communication blockade

With the suspension of mobile services, residents in Srinagar are not able to call on helpline numbers to seek redressal of grievances amid COVID19 lockdown.

However, the district administration said it has framed a strategy so that people can raise their grievances like supply of essentials and medicines.

The suspension of mobile phones and 2G internet service by the authorities across Kashmir on Wednesday has left people fuming. They said the helpline numbers were the only mode of communication for them amid the lockdown owing to the COVID19 pandemic.

In Srinagar, people largely used internet and mobile service to receive updates, health advisories and other relevant instruction from the district administration regarding COVID19.

The mobile communication gag is also a bad news for those who are in distress and trying to seek help.

Recently, the district administration launched a 20-operator call centre which as per officials used to receive 1,500 to 2,000 calls every day from people in need or those enquiring about health services and information related to the COVID19.

Similarly help-lines set up by police and health department were also receiving a good response from people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Sajad Qadri said they have framed a strategy to ensure people grievances do not go unheard and unaddressed.

He said Patwaris have been directed to communicate to the higher authorities about any issue in their jurisdiction.

“Similarly, people in need can contact Naib Tehsildar office or tehsil office. Grievances like supply of vegetables, medicines and other essential commodities will be met forthwith,” Qadri said.

He said as BSNL mobile phones were working they expect people to use the service themselves and allow neighbors to use the service to contact any helpline number.

Qadri said the district administration was proactive in reaching out to the people in need. He said the administration has pressed 50 load carriers into service to ensure supply of essential items to people at doorsteps on daily basis, amid the COVID19 lockdown. These load carriers were being deputed to designated areas where they supply milk, cereals, LPG and other essentials on daily basis, he said.

Qadri said a dedicated team of officials has also been deputed to each red zone where any local issue or grievance was redressed on the spot.