Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 12:51 AM

Cross-LoC shelling in Tanghdar

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 12:51 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Fresh ceasefire violation was reported on the LoC in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Defence spokesman said Pakistani troops targeted Indian forward positions by firing mortars and other weapons.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K launches relief drive for 1.45 lakh workers to tide over COVID crisis

File Photo

India's first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin's Phase-3 trials begin

DDC Anantnag reviews water supply to schools under JJM

Bar express solidarity with advocate Musaib

He said Indian troops “gave a befitting reply to the enemy forces and targeted their positions precisely and accurately.”

On Friday, nine persons including four civilians and five soldiers were killed in multiple ceasefire violations across Uri, Gurez and Naugam sectors of north Kashmir.

Related News