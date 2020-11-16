Cross-LoC shelling in Tanghdar

Fresh ceasefire violation was reported on the LoC in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Defence spokesman said Pakistani troops targeted Indian forward positions by firing mortars and other weapons.

He said Indian troops “gave a befitting reply to the enemy forces and targeted their positions precisely and accurately.”

On Friday, nine persons including four civilians and five soldiers were killed in multiple ceasefire violations across Uri, Gurez and Naugam sectors of north Kashmir.