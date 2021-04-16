Dardpora Lolab residents decry lack of facilities, stage protest

The residents of Dardpora Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday staged a protest demonstration against the authorities over the fake promises made with them for the past 20 years.

“The area lacks basic facilities like ATMs, hospitals, public parks. The people even suffer due to improper road connectivity,” said a resident of the area.

He said that the authorities had come to the area and made false promises despite witnessing the worst condition of Dardpora.

“If someone falls ill, they have to walk miles even for a minor issue to the sub-district and district hospitals. This has led to several deaths while transporting the patients,” he said.

The residents said that there was a need for a primary health centre and a playground for children since the area falls in the category of forward village but is worse than a backward village.

They said that the condition of the roads from the bus stand to Mir Mohalla passing from several other Mohallas is pathetic as the roads have not been macadamised for the past 60 years.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the concerned authorities to visit our area and provide us with the basic facilities and proper roads so that we don’t have to suffer anymore,” the locals said.