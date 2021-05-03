Fear grips Rajouri as 5 die inside a day

Fear gripped Rajouri with the death of five persons due to coronavirus inside a day while a woman from the district also lost her life in Jammu.

Four deaths were reported in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri while one young man died in Kalakote.

Officials said that in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, the number of patients admitted in isolation ward was around 60 of which 56 were on oxygen support.

They said that on Monday, four person died in the isolation ward who included a 65-year-old woman from PoonchMandi under treatment here in the ward for the last three days.

Similarly, officials said, 42-year-old woman from Nowshera under treatment in the hospital from Sunday morning died on Monday afternoon while a 60-year-old woman from Rajdhani village of Thanamandi also lost her life in the battle against this deadly virus.

Officials said a 40-year-old man from Siot village of Rajouri also died during his treatment in the isolation ward, raising the number of deaths is isolation ward of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri to four.

In another incident, a 28-years-old man from Mendhar and working as sale executive in a car showroom in Kalakote area of Rajouri also died on Monday.

“Another woman from ThanamandiLah under treatment in a private hospital in Jammu died there and her last rites and burial was performed in native village,” the officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Thakur Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that the district had 111 new positive cases on Monday.

He said that 38 cases were from Kalakote, 23 from Darhal, 21 from Sunderbani, 18 from Rajouri, seven from Kandi and four from Nowshera.

Meanwhile, the authorities ordered 50 percent opening of markets in Rajouri.

On Sunday, authorities had ordered a lockdown in the district till May 10 but the order was amended on Monday and the market was allowed to open on the odd-even basis.