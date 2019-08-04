Haven't declared alert in any part of Kashmir: ADGP Khan

J&K Police on Sunday said it has not issued any alert and there was no direction for imposition of curfew in any part of Kashmir.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order, (security), Munir Khan said the rumors about imposition of curfew and issuance of the alert in Kashmir were “totally baseless.”

“We have not declared any alert in any part of Kashmir. As far as rumors about curfew are concerned, we have no such direction,” Khan said.

Also Read | ADGP Khan reviews security arrangements for Kheer Bhawani mela

About the reports that satellite phones were being distributed to police official, the ADGP said: “That’s an old issue. These phones were distributed among police men before commencement of Amarnath Yatra to ensure that our men operating in remote areas stay in touch with respective control rooms.”

There is heightened tension in the Valley after the state government on Friday asked tourists and Amarnath Yatris to cut short their stay in Kashmir and leave as soon as possible.

Also Read | DIG south Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra

Since July 25 Kashmir has seen sudden troops’ build-up. The Union Home Ministry has rushed more than 35,000 troops to the region. This additional deployment has led to fear and panic among people though government officials have repeatedly said the troops were sent as replacement.