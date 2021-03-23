Highway remains closed due to rains, mudslides

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for traffic on Tuesday due to rains and multiple landslides between Nashri to Banihal. The area around the Jawahar Tunnel received a fresh spell of light snowfall on Tuesday. The incessant rains since Sunday caused mud and landslides around a dozen locations along the road forcing the authorities to suspend vehicular traffic on the highway on Tuesday.

Due to the blockade three districts of the Chenab region— Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban—remained cut off from Kashmir Valley. A traffic police official informed that the road clearance operation was started on Tuesday afternoon after a slight improvement in the weather.

DSP Traffic, National Highway, Ramban who is monitoring the road restoration work at Maroog said that the highway restoration work is in progress at several places between Banihal and Nashri.

He said the road maintenance agencies have pressed their men and machines into service and were busy clearing the boulders, mud and landslides at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Maroog, Monkey Morh, Digdool, Sherbibi, Shabanbass, and various other places between Banihal and Nashri on the highway.

He said due to the blockade of the highway some load carriers carrying essential commodities for Valley Kashmir were stranded at Nashri, Chanderkote and other locations. The district administration Ramban along with police are also monitoring the road clearance operation. They have urged the National Highway Authority of India to press more men and machinery into service for clearing the highway. The Jammu Srinagar National Highway connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country remained closed since Monday evening due to heavy rains that triggered multiple mud and landslides and shooting stones between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.