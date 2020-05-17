Is Anybody Listening ?

Frisal residents demand ATM

We the residents of Frisal, Kulgam appeal to the authorities concerned to set up an ATM in our area. Everyday scores of people gather outside J&K Bank Frisal, waiting for their turn. Most of them queue up to withdraw cash which could have been easily made available through ATM. But the town does not have the ATM facility.

People from at least 20 villages have their accounts in the Bank. The Bank has now issued a notice which calls for the customers of only two villages each to turn up for the work each day. They all come in the morning and assemble outside the Bank without maintaining proper distance while waiting for their turn.

This could be disastrous both in case of coronavirus pandemic and financial emergency. The authorities concerned of J&K Bank are requested to look into the matter and install an ATM in Frisal to minimise the workload of the Bank and also to overcome the difficulties faced by people.

Residents

Dogs on prowl in Bemina Colony

Residents of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina in Srinagar have urged the authorities to address the growing problem of stray dogs in the area. Packs of canines roam around in the streets, chase cars and often attack pedestrians. The situation has worsened recently. It is kindly requested to authorities at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to check the menace and control the growing canine population in the area

Through Abrar Hyderi

Road connecting B’la villages in shambles

We the residents of several villages in Baramulla appeal Deputy Commissioner to direct the authorities concerned to take repairing of dilapidated road from Shumlaran to Nowgam without any delay.

The road is shambles for long now. There are potholes all along the road stretch. A mere shower turns the road in cesspool making it difficult to travel on this road. The dilapidated road is cause of suffering for thousands of people residing in around 20 villages from Shumlaran to Nowgam. We appeal the DC Baramulla to look personally into the matter.

Residents through Javaid Lone