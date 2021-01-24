Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Kupwara woman gives birth to triplets

A young woman successfully delivered three babies at District Hospital Handwara on Sunday.

The woman from Badnambal village of Kralpora Kupwara had developed labour pain following which she was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kralpora where doctors referred her to District Hospital Handwara for advance treatment as she had developed some complications.

The mother of the triplets has been identified as Atiqa Begum, wife of Muhammad Sidiq of Badnambal village in Kupwara.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara, Dr Nisar Ahmad Wani said that the woman with labour pain was admitted at the gynecology section of the hospital at 4 pm on Saturday and delivered three babies on Sunday.

“It was a normal delivery and one of the tree babies is a baby boy,” Dr Wani said. “The mother and the babies are doing well but as a precautionary measure the on-duty doctors referred them to Children’s Hospital Sonwar Srinagar for specialised treatment because the babies were under weight.”

