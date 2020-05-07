Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Matto on Thursday said law will take its own course in a case of concealment of travel history by a brother of a corporator who was tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Mayor said there have been multiple, concerted attempts in the last two days to connect the SMC and his office with the case of an unauthorized arrival and subsequent alleged concealment of travel history by the brother of an SMC corporator, who was tested positive for COVID19.

The Mayor said police have registered a case he was sure the law will take its course and bring truth to the fore so that justice can be done.

Matto said at no time was he even aware about the issue. “I wasn’t, at any point of time, aware of his reported unauthorized travel or arrival in Srinagar. This is evidenced by the fact that the particular corporator visited my office after the arrival of his brother. Had I been aware of his brother’s arrival on April 26 and subsequent administrative quarantine on April 28, I wouldn’t have endangered my own safety and health by allowing any proximity with his primary contacts,” said Matto. “That’s basic common sense and should be enough to discredit the baseless allegations against me.”

Matto said as soon as he was informed about the case, he passed the instructions for immediate isolation and home quarantine of a number of SMC corporators and officials, including himself.

“I have been in strict self-isolation and home-quarantine ever since and continue to supervise SMC operations and initiatives from my residence while continuing to insist that all possible precautions should be taken within the SMC,” he said.

“I am proud of how SMC has gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve Srinagar in these trying circumstances. The evolution of SMC and its emergence as a scientific force in the face of adversity is something all of us are immensely proud of,” said Matto.

However, he said, politically motivated, disappointing and ulterior attempts to connect the SMC or his office with the particular case were distasteful and unfortunate.

“Politics can wait and can be resumed after the Pandemic is over,” he said. “Those who are trying so hard to engineer an elaborate conspiracy in this case – I wish them better mental health and hope they realize how their mischief mongering could possibly impede efforts required to fight against COVID.”

He said: “Four SMC corporators at the expected encouragement and incitement of a certain mischief monger have uploaded videos on social media alleging that I facilitated the unauthorized entry of the particular positive case into Srinagar. My lawyers are under the process of filing criminal defamation cases against all four individuals.”

“Their lies and attempted propaganda constitutes to be a criminal offence and they shall be made answerable to the court of law for their baseless and motivated allegations,” he said.