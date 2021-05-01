Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad on Saturday said that higher number of people get vaccinated daily in Srinagar than other districts of J&K.

Stating that “there was no shortage of vaccine” in Srinagar, he encouraged people to get registered for vaccination.

Speaking to the mediapersons on the sidelines of the COVID vaccination drive at SMHS hospital here, he said the Covishield has arrived in ample quantity and there is no shortage.

While quoting the health experts, he said that vaccine is the magic bullet as it is the “ultimate protection against the virus”.

The third phase of the COVID19 vaccination was rolled out in J&K from May 1 wherein the people between the age group of 18-45 are being vaccinated.

He said that vaccination will be subject to prior registration on CoWin online platform and not on walk-in basis.

Assad said that a total of ten centers have been designated by the district administration for vaccination of people above 18-45 years of age. The designated centres are: sub-centre Natipora, UPHC Nishat, SMHS hospital, SKIMS Soura, GB Pant hospital, Boys Secondary School NIT, Miranda School Chinkral Mohalla, Community hall, health centre Miskeen Bagh and Government Higher Secondary School Batamaloo.

“The number of designated centres will be increased soon. The people must get themselves registered on Co-Win portal. Nobody will be vaccinated until and unless getting themselves registered,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir government has announced free vaccine for the people falling in the age group of 18-45.

Assad urged Srinagar residents to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

An official said that a total of 1.25 lakh COVID19 vaccination doses in two cargos arrived in Srinagar on Saturday.

He added that the first consignment of 75,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin reached the Srinagar in 15 boxes afternoon from Hyderabad airport at around 1 pm on Saturday afternoon.

With surge in COVID19 cases, District Administration Srinagar has so far declared over 20 areas as containment zones and over 50 localities as micro-containment zones in the summer capital to contain the virus.