Pharmacy Act fails to streamline recruitment in J&K

The adoption of Central Pharmacy Act 1948 has not ended the disparity in recruitment for the posts of pharmacists in the Health department while the employment opportunities for the qualified aspirants continue to remain minimal in J&K.

In October 2020, when Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization (Adaptation of Central Laws) Second Order, 2020 was implemented, the Central Pharmacy Act 1948 came into force in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

However, there was a change allowing “any person whose name has been entered in the register of pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 and possesses qualification prescribed under the said act shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of this Act, subject to an application to be made in this behalf within a period of one year commencing from the 31st October 2020 and payment of such fee as may be prescribed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir”.

However, the insert, meant to safeguard thousands of medical assistants engaged as pharmacists in J&K has created misgivings among the pharma graduates and postgraduates.

Many of them have alleged that the arrangement was shrinking the avenues of employment for youth who pursue graduation and postgraduate degrees in pharmaceutical sciences and are “the only qualified professionals” to handle the evolving field.

“The J&K government continues to engage under-qualified and less-trained medical assistants to work in place of pharmacists,” said NasirGanai, a pharma sciences postgraduate.

He said qualified pharmacists possessing graduate or postgraduate degrees were labelled as overqualified and their applications for pharmacist advertisements were not even entertained.

J&K’s Pharmacy Council was established in 1956 and under this law anyone with an experience of 5 years or more in managing a medical store or shop were registered as pharmacists.

In addition, people with the certificate of medical assistance course were also registered as pharmacists.

Nearly 30 years later, Department of Pharmacy Sciences was established in the University of Kashmir, wherefrom hundreds have passed out with Bachelors’ degrees. Since 2009, the department has also been awarding Masters’ degrees. However, these professionals have been unable to find employment avenues.

A senior healthcare administrator said that the government had failed to ensure availability of generic medicines in J&K due to under-qualified pharmacists in hospital settings.

“A doctor in our hospitals must write the brand name of the medicine as it is not possible for a medical assistant to facilitate safe usage of generic medicine,” he said. “The engagement of qualified professionals in hospital pharmacies can help in making safe, generic drugs available to the masses, lightening the burden on their pockets.”

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo told Greater Kashmir that the air had been cleared around eligibility qualification for pharmacist posts.

“It is essentially Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelors in Pharmacy,” he said. “However, candidates with higher qualification will be given preference.”