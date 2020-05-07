Years on, major bottlenecks yet to be removed in Jhelum FSC

Authorities have failed to remove major bottlenecks on Jhelum flood spill channel (FSC) here despite spending crores of rupees on dredging to increase carrying capacity of the channel.

An official said owing to non-completion of a bridge at Shariefabad, a road passes though the channel, which continues to be a major bottleneck.

“This road can prove disastrous if water level increases in Jhelum as it will hamper the smooth flow of the water,” said the official.

At some places the authorities have constructed the footbridges which also act as major bottlenecks. Three footbridges have been constructed on the channel from Bemina to Hajibagh stretch. The height of these bridges is low compared to the embankments on either side.

“In case of large heavy discharge of the water in the flood spill channel these bridges will act as obstruction and lead to spillover of the water in the nearby areas. It must be priority of authorities to remove these obstructions,” said another official.

An expert said these constructions has defeated the objective of restoration of channel to its original capacity and ensuring smooth flow of the water in the body.

He said the authorities have spent crores of rupees on restoration process to allow the channel to accommodate overflowing water from Jhelum.

“But it is unfortunate that the authorities are sitting over these bottlenecks,” the expert said.

The channel starts from Padshahibagh here and flows into Wullar Lake in Bandipora district. It regulates Jhelum water level while it passes through Srinagar city.

The capacity of the FSC was increased from 4,000 cusecs to 8,000 cusecs, after dredging out thousands of cubic meters of silt from it. The electric poles and major power towers in the channels are also acting as bottlenecks. An engineer said these impediments “can prove disastrous if not removed.”

In charge executive engineer, flood spill channel, Muhammad Mustasin Saraf said they have asked the power department to shift the poles and towers from the channel.

He said the agency engaged in construction of bridge at Sharaifabad has been asked to expedite the process and complete it at the earliest.

“They resumed the work last week to complete the project at the earliest,” he said.

Srinagar bore the brunt of devastating floods in 2014 which affected lakhs of people and rendered thousands of them homeless.

The smooth discharge of water through the FSC is more important given the fact that discharge of more than 50,000 cusecs of water in Jhelum can cause floods in Srinagar. The present capacity of the river and the flood spill channel is far less to regulate the flood waters.