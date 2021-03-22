Traditional Sozni caps get modern stitch

Sozni Caps Kashmir (SCK) launched by two youth in Downtown area in summer capital, Srinagar are working a modern twist to the traditional skull Sozini caps.

According to the young entrepreneurs Sozni Caps new ad ‘This is us,’ was creating a buzz online. The video was a response to the false and manipulated representation of Kashmiris in the media. It was shot in Downtown, the heart of summer capital, Srinagar where the company is based. Produced by a local visual experience company, Captivating Kashmir and directed by Muhammad Faysal, the advertisement, according to them sends out a strong social message that Kashmiris are defined by their values and our heritage.

OWAIS BHAT

Sozni Caps Kashmir is a new enterprise started by two youngsters from humble backgrounds of Downtown, (Shaher-e-Khaas) in Srinagar. Owais Bhat and Mohsin Fayaz founded Sozni Caps after noticing the demand for Kashmiri caps with Sozni work in 2019.

After the August 5 lockdown, the business duo soft-launched its first line of caps which received a tremendous response and within a matter of weeks they sold out.

Understanding the demand for their handmade designed caps, Sozni caps launched a new line of caps under premium, golden and silver categories. Each cap is meticulously designed and stitched by Sozni caps workers. “The material is handpicked and each cap comes with a quality assurance,” the co-founders said.

MOHSIN FAYAZ

“This is just a beginning, we have more products in the pipeline that will bring a new age twist to our ancestral heritage,” says Mohsin Fayaz the co-founder of Sozni caps.