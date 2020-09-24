Friday Focus | Al-Quran Exalts Holy Prophet (SaW)

It stands laid down: Who is better in speech than the one who calls (men) to Allah, works righteousness and says, ”I am of those who bow to Islam” (41:33)

Abdullah Yusuf Ali–the famous commentator of Al-Quran exclaims–what a description of Prophet Mohammad [SaW]! In raising the level of the speech of Holy Prophet (pbuh) to the highest form, the most exalted words ever spoken, Holy Quran relates that these words were not spoken to raise the personal station, but in calling men to Allah [SwT] not solely by the word of mouth but by deed of righteousness. The deed exhibited the embodiment of Al-Quran that Prophet Mohammad [SaW] had evolved into. Not for nothing is Holy Prophet [pbuh] called Quran-e-Nateq (the spoken or as some say the moving Quran). As Holy Quran descended to him and he imbibed its essence, whatever he said or did represented the word of Allah [SwT] as conveyed by Gabriel and as noted in Quran-e-Hakeem [Al-Quran–the word of wisdom]

”I am of those who bow to Islam” is a statement of intent, as Islam means total submission to the will of Allah [SwT] without let or hindrance. Imbibing Al-Quran in the totality of its content, and holistic submission to Islam armed the Holy Prophet to convey the message. In fact his whole being conveyed it, not only in word but in deed. He led his flock by example. The men he led, for them, his every word, his every act–the deed conveyed the message.

Not for nothing did the poet note, that he carried the ‘Husn (beauty)’ of Joseph/Hazrat Yusuf (A.S) inspiration (Dhum) of Jesus Christ/Hazrat Essa (A.S) and staff (Yed-e-Baiza) of Moses/Hazrat Musa (A.S) and he had in him all that others were noted for: