Friday focus | As you sow, so shall you reap?

As you sow, so shall you reap—the proverb finds resonance in a Holy Verse of Al-Quran, wherein it is shown clearly that men reap what they sow, they may not blame blind fate for what they have brought upon themselves:

`What they spend in the life of this (material) world may be likened to a Wind which brings in a nipping frost; it strikes and destroys the harvest of men who have wronged their own souls; it is not Allah that hath wronged them, but they wronged themselves’ (4:117)

Spending, as is seen in verse after verse of ‘Holy Quran’ relates to how you spend, what you possess, it could be in a good cause or it could be false, such as spending in false charity or spending in, what could be construed as ostentatious, and may feed a false sense of pride. Whether it is false charity for self-aggrandizement or ostentatious spending which provides a false sense of pride, on both counts the result is consistent with ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’. In the ‘Holy Verse’ it is provided, how does the resultant unfold. It is likened to a ‘Wind’ that brings in a nipping frost. The nipping frost brings in the ruin, in total reverse of what the person who indulges in false spending could have thought of.

The reverses that the ‘Wind’ harbinger of ‘Nipping Frost’ brings forth may not be blamed on blind fate, it is Allah (Swt)’s providence, which is justice unfolding, ever and always. It may leave the false spender penniless, shatter his pride, as misplaced pride ever and always hath a fall. In its essence it alludes to, ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’? Allah (SwT) wrongs none, the conclusion is obvious—they wronged themselves.